Focalboard is an open source, self-hosted alternative to Trello, Notion, and Asana.

It helps define, organize, track and manage work across individuals and teams. Focalboard comes in two editions:

Focalboard Personal Desktop : A stand-alone desktop app for your todos and personal projects

: A stand-alone desktop app for your todos and personal projects Focalboard Personal Server: A self-hosted server for your team to collaborate

We're currently in early-access beta, and are looking for feedback. So please download it today and let us know what you think.

Focalboard is open source! Check out the source code here, and contribute to the future of this project.